Barclays Initiates Coverage on Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX)

Equities researchers at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.62.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $140.56 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $119.59 and a 12-month high of $156.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

