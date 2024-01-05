Barclays Initiates Coverage on Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ACCD. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Accolade from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Accolade from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Accolade from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accolade has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.87.

ACCD stock opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. Accolade has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $852.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average is $11.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.11. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 37.24%. The company had revenue of $96.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Accolade by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,598,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,881,000 after purchasing an additional 705,383 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,096,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,118,000 after acquiring an additional 956,474 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,042,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,930,000 after acquiring an additional 358,617 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,283,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,903,000 after acquiring an additional 157,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,521,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,899,000 after acquiring an additional 479,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

