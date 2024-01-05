Barclays Boosts Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target to $72.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

EIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Edison International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.55.

EIX opened at $72.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Edison International has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth $222,895,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 266.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,309,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,877 shares in the last quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 4,944,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,449 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,362,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

