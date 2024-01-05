Ballentine Partners LLC Has $7.45 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Chronos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.94.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $160.63 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $180.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $386.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.