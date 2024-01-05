Balboa Wealth Partners Sells 378 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Balboa Wealth Partners decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.7% of Balboa Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Visa were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 107,990.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $474,634,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,779,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,912,205 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $30,139,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,133,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,605,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,239,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,874,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on V shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.67.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa Price Performance
Shares of Visa stock opened at $259.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.32 and a 200 day moving average of $243.06. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.76 and a 12 month high of $263.25. The firm has a market cap of $476.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
