Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.40.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CAR

Avis Budget Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $165.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.43. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $157.55 and a 12 month high of $251.26.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $16.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.54 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 559.82% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $21.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 40.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Avis Budget Group

In other news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $773,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Avis Budget Group news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $3,607,268.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,483,111.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $773,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

(Get Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.