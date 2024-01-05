Austin Asset Management Co Inc Has $493,000 Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,633 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 4.2% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 10.5% in the third quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 148,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,823,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 240,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $72,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 0.1 %

Home Depot stock opened at $338.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $320.14 and its 200-day moving average is $315.92. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $354.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.