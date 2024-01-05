AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of AtriCure from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AtriCure in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ATRC opened at $32.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.89 and a beta of 1.36. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $32.27 and a 1-year high of $59.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $98.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.65 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,248 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $42,968.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,065.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AtriCure by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,689,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $205,417,000 after buying an additional 43,431 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AtriCure by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,914,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $193,234,000 after buying an additional 58,501 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in AtriCure by 2.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,209,989 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $158,445,000 after buying an additional 86,485 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AtriCure by 17.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $188,171,000 after buying an additional 427,792 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AtriCure by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,478,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

