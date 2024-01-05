Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Holdings Raised by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.07% of Atmos Energy worth $10,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 73.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ATO. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $117.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.46. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $125.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $587.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

