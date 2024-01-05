Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Receives $155.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.40.

AIZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Assurant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $169.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.16. Assurant has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $173.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.50.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 29.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $324,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,064.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $324,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,064.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total value of $136,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,654 shares in the company, valued at $747,990.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assurant

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Assurant by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 353.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 229.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

See Also

