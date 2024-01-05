Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,047,795,000 after buying an additional 51,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,008,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $839,554,000 after purchasing an additional 188,131 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 19.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,597,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,267,000 after purchasing an additional 585,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,678,000 after purchasing an additional 36,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 103,662.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $208.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of -102.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.32 and a 52 week high of $247.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $249.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.31 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $213.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

