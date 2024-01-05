ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Short Interest Update

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 344,400 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the November 30th total of 324,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,444.0 days.

ASMPT Price Performance

ASMVF stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. ASMPT has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.67.

About ASMPT

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, and laser grooving and dicing.

