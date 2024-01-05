ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Short Interest Update

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 344,400 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the November 30th total of 324,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,444.0 days.
ASMPT Price Performance
ASMVF stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. ASMPT has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.67.
About ASMPT
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ASMPT
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Is American Airlines a good stock to buy?
- What is a Dividend King?
- What is a growth stock mutual fund?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Is Delta Air Lines stock a buy?
Receive News & Ratings for ASMPT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASMPT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.