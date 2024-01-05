Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Shares of AINC opened at $3.82 on Thursday. Ashford has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.58.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.60). Ashford had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $181.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.70 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

