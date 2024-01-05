Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CEO K Charles Janac Sells 3,242 Shares

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CEO K Charles Janac sold 3,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $18,446.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,129.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

K Charles Janac also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arteris alerts:

On Monday, December 4th, K Charles Janac sold 3,303 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $17,505.90.

Arteris Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIP opened at $5.55 on Friday. Arteris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Arteris had a negative net margin of 64.06% and a negative return on equity of 109.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arteris

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Arteris by 24.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Arteris by 12.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arteris by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 230,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arteris by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Arteris by 51.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Arteris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.