Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) PT Raised to $37.00 at Bank of America

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $34.53 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.24. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.87 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 85.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 9,952 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $308,611.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,715,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,203,638.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $567,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 9,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $308,611.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,715,048 shares in the company, valued at $115,203,638.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,675. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,014,000 after purchasing an additional 147,021 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

See Also

