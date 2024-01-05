ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ:ARBB) and Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Critical Comparison

ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) and Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ARB IOT Group and Ebix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARB IOT Group $51.86 million 0.86 $5.53 million N/A N/A Ebix $735.63 million 0.00 $64.64 million $0.17 N/A

Ebix has higher revenue and earnings than ARB IOT Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARB IOT Group N/A N/A N/A Ebix 0.67% 4.15% 1.79%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares ARB IOT Group and Ebix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings for ARB IOT Group and Ebix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARB IOT Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ebix 0 1 0 0 2.00

ARB IOT Group presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 373.37%. Ebix has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given Ebix’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ebix is more favorable than ARB IOT Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of ARB IOT Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of Ebix shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Ebix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ebix beats ARB IOT Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARB IOT Group

ARB IOT Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) system solutions, and system integration and support services in Malaysia. It offers IoT smart home and building solutions, such as design, procurement, and provision of smart home products and devices; integration services; and electrical wire installation and home data network setup for homeowners, as well as provides smart building solutions, including design, procurement, installation, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning of various IoT systems, solutions, and devices; and integration of automated systems for smart buildings, including installation of wire and wireless, and mechatronic works for property developers and contractors. The company offers IoT smart agriculture solutions, such as designing the layout of the smart farm for the application and integration of IoT in farming and hydroponics, which includes the procurement of sensors and surveillance cameras, as well as other hardware for farm; designing of software to enable transfer of data from the smart farm to a cloud server, which can then be accessed remotely through smart devices; installing, testing, and commissioning of the hardware and software; and after-sales services comprising data analytics and periodic maintenance services. In addition, it provides IoT system development solutions, including procuring, supplying, and delivering industrial building systems for construction projects; and IoT gadget distribution solutions comprising supply chain and distribution of smart phones, accessories, and ICT and IoT products, as well as provides shipping tracking and status updates, customer care line, online chat support, digital marketing, pre-installation, and warranty services. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. ARB IOT Group Limited is a subsidiary of ARB Berhad.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, cash remittance, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. The company develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions. Its EbixCash exchange related products and services include gift cards; travel exchanges services; money transfer services; foreign exchange and outward remittance services; consumer payment services; and on-demand technology to various providers in the areas of lending, wealth and asset management, and travel. The company's insurance exchanges related products and services include SaaS platform and related services; licensing of software; and professional services comprising setup, customization, training, or consulting. Its risk compliance services cover certificates of insurance creation and tracking; consulting services, such as project management, integration, development, and testing; and business process outsourcing services, including domain intensive project management, system consulting services, and claims adjudication/settlement services. The company was formerly known as Delphi Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Ebix, Inc. in December 2003. Ebix, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia. On December 17, 2023, Ebix, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas.

