Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 138,510 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.24% of Aptiv worth $66,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 11,193.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167,641 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $382,261,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Aptiv by 350.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $305,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,819 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Aptiv by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,938,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $299,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Aptiv by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,133,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $625,633,000 after purchasing an additional 993,522 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV opened at $83.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.99. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $71.01 and a 52 week high of $124.88.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.19.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

