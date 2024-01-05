Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

Research analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AAPL. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 15th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.67.

AAPL opened at $181.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.52. Apple has a 52 week low of $124.76 and a 52 week high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $19,237,944.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,452 shares of company stock valued at $30,910,533. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apple by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after buying an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $150,975,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,103,464,000 after purchasing an additional 17,604,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

