Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) PT Raised to $44.00 at Guggenheim

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $29.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 55.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Get Apogee Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on APGE

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

APGE opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. Apogee Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $33.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.04.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apogee Therapeutics will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $89,619,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $45,637,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $42,129,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $33,037,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,894,000. Institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.