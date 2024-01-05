Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) PT Raised to $29.00 at Barrington Research

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.63% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $325.01 million, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 0.76. Anika Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.54 and a one year high of $32.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average of $21.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Anika Therapeutics by 61.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 216.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and bone preserving joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

