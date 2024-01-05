Analyzing Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) and Fenikso (OTCMKTS:LEKOF)

Fenikso (OTCMKTS:LEKOF – Get Free Report) and Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fenikso and Vital Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fenikso 0 0 0 0 N/A Vital Energy 2 2 5 0 2.33

Vital Energy has a consensus target price of $62.11, indicating a potential upside of 35.38%. Given Vital Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vital Energy is more favorable than Fenikso.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Fenikso has a beta of 21.38, meaning that its share price is 2,038% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vital Energy has a beta of 3.15, meaning that its share price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Fenikso and Vital Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fenikso N/A N/A N/A Vital Energy 36.25% 21.47% 8.82%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fenikso and Vital Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fenikso N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vital Energy $1.92 billion 0.68 $631.51 million $30.58 1.50

Vital Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Fenikso.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.6% of Vital Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Vital Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vital Energy beats Fenikso on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fenikso

Fenikso Limited does not have significant operations. It was previously engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company was formerly known as Lekoil Limited. Fenikso Limited was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc. in January 2023. Vital Energy, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

