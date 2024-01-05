Analyzing Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) and Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH)

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) and Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Envoy Medical and Avanos Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envoy Medical N/A -46.46% 4.40% Avanos Medical -7.39% 5.22% 3.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Envoy Medical and Avanos Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envoy Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Avanos Medical 1 1 1 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

Envoy Medical currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.89%. Avanos Medical has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 64.07%. Given Avanos Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avanos Medical is more favorable than Envoy Medical.

This table compares Envoy Medical and Avanos Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envoy Medical N/A N/A $19.23 million N/A N/A Avanos Medical $817.50 million 1.02 $50.50 million ($1.19) -15.11

Avanos Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Envoy Medical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.3% of Envoy Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Avanos Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Envoy Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Avanos Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Envoy Medical has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avanos Medical has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avanos Medical beats Envoy Medical on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envoy Medical

Envoy Medical, Inc., a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include hearing aids; Esteem middle ear implants; bone conduction devices; and Acclaim cochlear implants. Envoy Medical Corporation was formerly known as St. Croix Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Envoy Medical Corporation in December 2004. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands. The company also provides a portfolio of non-opioid pain solutions, including acute pain products, such as On-Q and ambIT surgical pain pumps, Game Ready cold, and compression therapy systems; and interventional pain solutions, which offers minimally invasive pain-relieving therapies, such as Coolief pain relief therapy and OrthogenRx's knee osteoarthritis pain relief injection products. It markets its products directly to hospitals and other healthcare providers, healthcare facilities, and other end-user customers, as well as through third-party wholesale distributors. The company was formerly known as Halyard Health, Inc. and changed its name to Avanos Medical, Inc. in June 2018. Avanos Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

