Analysts Set Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target at $20.67

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VIRT shares. Bank of America started coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 236.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 8,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 46.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average is $18.34. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $21.66.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $298.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.22 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. Equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

