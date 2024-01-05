Analysts Set Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target at $20.67

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.67.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on VIRT shares. Bank of America started coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Virtu Financial
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtu Financial
Virtu Financial Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of VIRT stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average is $18.34. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $21.66.
Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $298.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.22 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. Equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Virtu Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 59.26%.
Virtu Financial Company Profile
Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Virtu Financial
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Is American Airlines a good stock to buy?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- What is a growth stock mutual fund?
- What is a Dividend King?
- Is Delta Air Lines stock a buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.