Analysts Set Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Target Price at $67.20

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.20.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RMBS shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rambus

Rambus Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of RMBS opened at $62.74 on Friday. Rambus has a 12-month low of $35.23 and a 12-month high of $71.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.83 and its 200 day moving average is $59.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.20 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 63.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rambus will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rambus news, Director Emiko Higashi sold 8,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,461,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Emiko Higashi sold 8,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,461,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Laub sold 2,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $133,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,288.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,431 shares of company stock worth $2,408,406. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rambus

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rambus during the third quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rambus during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.