Analysts Set NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Price Target at $18.50

Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy Price Performance

Shares of NS stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $19.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average is $17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.58 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 131.79% and a net margin of 18.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 307.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NuStar Energy during the second quarter worth $194,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 16.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,374,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,500,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 6.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 180,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,339 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 11.2% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 33,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy

(Get Free Report

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.