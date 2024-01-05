Analysts Set MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) PT at $24.50

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCFT. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

In other news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 6,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $138,544.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,537.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,334 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Up 2.3 %

MCFT stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $35.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.31 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average of $23.99.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 41.42%. The firm had revenue of $104.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.95 million. As a group, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

