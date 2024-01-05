American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock Holdings Decreased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 71.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,441,000 after acquiring an additional 24,051 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in American Water Works by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 152,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,762,000 after buying an additional 19,822 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in American Water Works by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 27,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 12,359 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In related news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Down 1.3 %

AWK opened at $131.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.25 and a 1-year high of $162.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.02.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 58.71%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Stories

