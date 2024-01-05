American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stake Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of American Tower worth $39,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 75.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.93.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $215.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.44 billion, a PE ratio of 140.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.70. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

