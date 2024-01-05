American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of American Realty Investors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

American Realty Investors Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE ARL opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.16. American Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 99.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%.

Institutional Trading of American Realty Investors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 37.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in American Realty Investors by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in American Realty Investors by 17.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Realty Investors by 9.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in American Realty Investors by 6.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

