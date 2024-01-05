Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives $103.55 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMED. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Amedisys Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMED opened at $94.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,347.05, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.89. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $69.36 and a 52-week high of $106.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.86.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.10). Amedisys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $556.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Amedisys in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Read More

