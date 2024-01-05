Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $65.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $85.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Ambarella in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $54.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.72. Ambarella has a one year low of $43.59 and a one year high of $99.86.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.01 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 46.45%. Ambarella’s revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $50,217.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,993.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $31,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,157.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $50,217.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,993.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,403 shares of company stock worth $1,188,189 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ambarella by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 16.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,137,000 after acquiring an additional 25,282 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 142.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 13,867 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

