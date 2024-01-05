Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stake Increased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,786 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $18,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 56.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Altria Group stock opened at $41.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.83. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

