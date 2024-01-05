Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its position in Altria Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 197,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,198,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,389,000 after acquiring an additional 57,733 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 90,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 55,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Altria Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 137,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.4 %

MO opened at $41.55 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.83.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

