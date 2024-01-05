Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its position in Altria Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 197,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,198,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,389,000 after acquiring an additional 57,733 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 90,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 55,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Altria Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 137,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Altria Group
In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on Altria Group
Altria Group Trading Up 0.4 %
MO opened at $41.55 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.83.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Altria Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Altria Group
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Is American Airlines a good stock to buy?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- What is a growth stock mutual fund?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Is Delta Air Lines stock a buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.