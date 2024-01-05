Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.0% of GDS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.8 %

Alphabet stock opened at $136.39 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $142.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,784,663. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.42.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

