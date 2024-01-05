Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Boosted by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.6% of Moreno Evelyn V’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 110,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 53,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in Alphabet by 12.1% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 18,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 27,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,219 shares of company stock worth $22,784,663 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $138.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.73 and its 200 day moving average is $132.33. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.57 and a twelve month high of $143.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

