Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Receives $31.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ally Financial

Ally Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ALLY opened at $34.27 on Friday. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $35.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.43.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

(Get Free Report

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.