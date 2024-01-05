Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) PT Raised to $70.00 at Roth Mkm

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Roth Mkm from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.27% from the company’s current price.

ALRM has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.83.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

ALRM stock opened at $61.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.71 and its 200-day moving average is $56.65. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.96. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $44.92 and a twelve month high of $67.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $221.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alarm.com

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,722,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 18,200.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,100,000 after buying an additional 310,684 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the third quarter worth $14,285,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alarm.com by 249.4% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 194,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,893,000 after purchasing an additional 138,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 13.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,882,000 after acquiring an additional 119,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

