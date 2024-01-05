Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKTX opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. Akari Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average is $3.53.

Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 228,100 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% during the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 4,273,528 shares during the period.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

