Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB stock opened at $133.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $86.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.71 and a 12 month high of $154.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $32,571,288.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,638,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,240,129.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $341,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 170,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,128,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $32,571,288.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,638,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,240,129.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,268,048 shares of company stock valued at $173,880,672. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABNB. Barclays lowered shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Airbnb

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.