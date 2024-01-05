Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.17.
Several analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.
View Our Latest Analysis on AEM
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines
Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance
Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $52.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.65. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.99.
Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.02%.
About Agnico Eagle Mines
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Agnico Eagle Mines
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Is American Airlines a good stock to buy?
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- What is a growth stock mutual fund?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Is Delta Air Lines stock a buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.