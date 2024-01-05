Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 28.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 945 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.7% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 38.0% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.7% during the second quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $52.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.65. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.02%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

