AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AGCO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.40.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $119.71 on Thursday. AGCO has a one year low of $109.81 and a one year high of $145.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.27 and a 200-day moving average of $122.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.70. AGCO had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. AGCO’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,016,000 after purchasing an additional 43,773 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 38.6% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 12.1% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in AGCO by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 10,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

