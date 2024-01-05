AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives $99.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.17.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ACM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of AECOM
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AECOM by 106,750.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,666,000 after buying an additional 3,419,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth $214,427,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,881,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,361 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 106.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,315,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,275 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the second quarter worth $128,990,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AECOM Stock Performance
NYSE ACM opened at $88.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.75. AECOM has a 12-month low of $74.40 and a 12-month high of $94.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.67, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26.
AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. AECOM had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. AECOM’s revenue was down 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AECOM Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 184.62%.
AECOM announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
AECOM Company Profile
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.
