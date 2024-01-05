Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Invests $210,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after buying an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in AbbVie by 85,216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,082,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,603,000 after buying an additional 28,049,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,033,348,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AbbVie by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after buying an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in AbbVie by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $161.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a market capitalization of $290.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.19%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

