Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) Short Interest Update

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 771,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the November 30th total of 817,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 550.7 days.

OTCMKTS ACRFF opened at $38.00 on Friday. Accor has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $39.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average of $35.43.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners and Hotel Assets; and Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

