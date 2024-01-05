8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Insider Laurence Denny Sells 5,750 Shares of Stock

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) insider Laurence Denny sold 5,750 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $21,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,605.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $6.49.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 7.90% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,220,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,997 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 during the third quarter worth about $36,261,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in 8X8 by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 14,389,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,004,000 after acquiring an additional 61,085 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 12,993,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,963,000 after acquiring an additional 980,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,695,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,093,000 after acquiring an additional 856,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 8X8 from $4.00 to $3.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on 8X8 from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of 8X8 from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.86.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

