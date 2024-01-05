3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Position Lowered by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Citigroup boosted their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.10.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $108.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.92 and its 200-day moving average is $99.77. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $129.90. The company has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.94%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

