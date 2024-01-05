3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 787,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.14% of 3M worth $73,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE MMM opened at $108.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.77. 3M has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $129.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MMM

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.