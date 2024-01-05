2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.42.

TWOU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on 2U in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 2U from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut 2U from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.30 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in 2U in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 2U in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 2U in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in 2U in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWOU stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.04. 2U has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). 2U had a negative net margin of 30.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $229.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.34 million. On average, research analysts predict that 2U will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

