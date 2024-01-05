1,325 Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 147,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,676,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDS opened at $458.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $454.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $436.43. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $377.89 and a 1 year high of $478.60. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.76.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $713,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.78, for a total transaction of $1,301,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,748.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $283,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,338 shares of company stock valued at $9,175,193. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.56.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

