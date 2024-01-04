Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Raised to $47.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of ZION stock opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.65 and a 200 day moving average of $35.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $55.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth $457,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 48,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth $598,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

